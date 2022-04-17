Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $580.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $591.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 919,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,570. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

