Analysts Expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Minim reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Minim in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

