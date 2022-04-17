Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

SGH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,171,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,555,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

