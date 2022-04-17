Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $565.33

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $572.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $492.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 317.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.93.

DexCom’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $14,705,577. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

