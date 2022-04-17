Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Target Price at £125.57

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($163.63).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($172.79) to GBX 9,960 ($129.79) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.40) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.56) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($177.74). The firm has a market cap of £21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.