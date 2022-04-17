Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT at $33.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

