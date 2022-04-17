Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $146.38

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock worth $592,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

