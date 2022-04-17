Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $57.33

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.