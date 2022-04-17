Anglo American’s (AAL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.35) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690 ($48.08).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,168.50 ($54.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,823.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,252.87. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,184.50 ($54.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

