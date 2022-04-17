ApeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.47 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $260.47 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $11.78 or 0.00029358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.