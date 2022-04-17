Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

