AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

