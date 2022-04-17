Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

