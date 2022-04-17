Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.39 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $234.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $250.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

