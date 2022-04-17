Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.83 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

