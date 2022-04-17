Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

