Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $404.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

