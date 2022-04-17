Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.31. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $292.24 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

