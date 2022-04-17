Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $409.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

