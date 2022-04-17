Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $413.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.13.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.