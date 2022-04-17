Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $9,269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

