Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,196 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

