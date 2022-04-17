Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,368 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.65 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

