Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,443 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

