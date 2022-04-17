Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,474 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FE opened at $47.40 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

