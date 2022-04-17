Arizona State Retirement System Sells 873 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $171.25 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $172.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

