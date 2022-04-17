ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.72 on Friday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 897,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.