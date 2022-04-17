ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €765.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €765.23 ($831.77).

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,010.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ASML alerts:

About ASML (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.