AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,669.29.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,934. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

