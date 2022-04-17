ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.79 on Friday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

