Atria Investments LLC Acquires 10,150 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

