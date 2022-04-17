Atria Investments LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.68. The stock had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average of $506.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

