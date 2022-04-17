Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.06. 73,263,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,938,584. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

