Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

