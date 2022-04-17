Atria Investments LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

