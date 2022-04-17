Atria Investments LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. 1,197,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.