Atria Investments LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

