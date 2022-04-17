Atria Investments LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,284. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.62 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

