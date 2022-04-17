Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.20 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

