Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 737.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,272 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,497,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

