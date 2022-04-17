Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.25. The company had a trading volume of 969,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

