Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,436 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

