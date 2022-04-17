Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,279,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,567. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.