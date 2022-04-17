Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 886,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

