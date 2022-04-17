Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

