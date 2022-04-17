Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $41,291,794 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. 437,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,425. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

