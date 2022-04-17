Atria Investments LLC Sells 50,792 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,792 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

