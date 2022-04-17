Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $318.52. 1,785,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,984. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

