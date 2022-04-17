AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Emfo LLC raised its position in AT&T by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

