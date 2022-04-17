Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

